Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to papayas

The first cases of illness began May 17

(CNN) Forty-seven people in 12 states have become infected with salmonella believed to be linked to yellow Maradol papayas, federal health officials said Friday.

Twelve people have been hospitalized, and one death has been reported, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Investigators are working to learn where the contamination occurred in the supply chain," the CDC said.

Yellow Maradol papaya is believed to be the cause of a deadly outbreak of salmonella.

Among those reporting illness, symptoms began between May 17 and June 28. Illnesses reported after June 23 may not be included, as there can be a delay between when someone becomes sick and when the illness is reported.

Symptoms of salmonella begin 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramping. This can last about four to seven days, and most individuals recover without treatment. However, those who develop severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized. Those who are very young, who are very old or who have compromised immune systems are most at risk for complications and severe cases of illness.

