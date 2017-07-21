Story highlights Charlie Gard's dad yelled "evil" in court before storming out Friday

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday

(CNN) The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.

After the hospital's lawyer, Katie Gollop, told a judge what doctors thought of results from new scans of Charlie's brain, the baby's mother, Connie Yates, burst into tears, and his father, Chris Gard, yelled "evil," according to the association.

The judge is considering new information on the 11-month-old, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. He is unable to breathe or move on his own and is on a ventilator at the hospital, where he has been since October.

According to the association, Gollop told the judge Friday that doctors had produced a report on the newest scan and said, "it makes for sad reading."

Upon hearing the lawyer's comments, Yates began to cry and said, "we haven't even read it."

