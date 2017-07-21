John Daly: American golf's greatest fashionista

A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
John Daly is one of the most colorful characters in sport.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
The American golfer, variously nicknamed "Wild Thing" and "The Lion," has certainly livened up the game's historically genteel dress code.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
Despite well-documented battles with alcohol and gambling during his career, Daly is a two-time major winner.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
Daly burst onto the golf scene in 1991, winning the US PGA Championship by three shots in his rookie season.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
A spectator was tragically killed after being struck by lightning at the 1991 tournament. As a gesture of goodwill, Daly donated $30,000 of his $230,000 tournament winner's check to the victim's family.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
Renowned for his length off the tee, Daly went on to win the 1995 British Open at St Andrews, beating Italy's Costantino Rocca in a four-hole playoff.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
More than two decades on, Daly hasn't added to his tally of major titles.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
He has, however, certainly added to his wardrobe.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
Alongside building his collection of multicolored garments, he's also found time to release two albums, featuring guest vocals from country legends Willie Nelson and Johnny Lee.
A history of weird and wonderful golf pants
With his sartorial choices at the 2017 British Open, Daly has certainly brightened up another tournament.