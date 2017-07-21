John Daly: American golf's greatest fashionista

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants John Daly is one of the most colorful characters in sport. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants The American golfer, variously nicknamed "Wild Thing" and "The Lion," has certainly livened up the game's historically genteel dress code. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants Despite well-documented battles with alcohol and gambling during his career, Daly is a two-time major winner. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants Daly burst onto the golf scene in 1991, winning the US PGA Championship by three shots in his rookie season. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants A spectator was tragically killed after being struck by lightning at the 1991 tournament. As a gesture of goodwill, Daly donated $30,000 of his $230,000 tournament winner's check to the victim's family. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants Renowned for his length off the tee, Daly went on to win the 1995 British Open at St Andrews, beating Italy's Costantino Rocca in a four-hole playoff. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants More than two decades on, Daly hasn't added to his tally of major titles. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants He has, however, certainly added to his wardrobe. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: A history of weird and wonderful golf pants Alongside building his collection of multicolored garments, he's also found time to release two albums, featuring guest vocals from country legends Willie Nelson and Johnny Lee. Hide Caption 9 of 10