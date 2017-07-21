Breaking News

Augusta and Broccoli: Matthew Fitzpatrick's perfect day

Updated 1:12 PM ET, Fri July 21, 2017

Matt Fitzpatrick's perfect day? Tuna & Augusta
Matt Fitzpatrick's perfect day? Tuna & Augusta

(CNN)With three European Tour titles under his belt at the age of just 22, British golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick is well on the way to becoming one of the game's biggest stars.

The Yorkshireman earned the silver medal as the low amateur at the 2013 Open Championship in Muirfield, following in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy (2007) and Tiger Woods (1996).
He's gone on to win the US Amateur Championship (2013), British Masters (2015), Nordea Masters (2016) and most recently the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (2016).
A fan of the soccer team Sheffield United and a keen follower of tennis off the golf course, he's 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale with hopes of getting his hands on the coveted claret jug.
    But how would Fitzpatrick, described by his swing coach as a "baby-faced assassin," spend his perfect day?
    From french toast and maple syrup for breakfast to a family four-ball, the young star isn't making any overly outlandish demands.
    In fact, asked what would be his dream dinner, he opts for a simple dish of tuna steak with broccoli and sweet potato fries.
    But what about his dream golf course?
    "It would definitely be Augusta, no doubt," Fitzpatrick tells CNN. "I think it's fantastic.
    "There would have to be a crowd there, though, to make it a little more defined."
    No wonder he has fond memories.
    In just his second visit to Augusta at last year's Masters, Fitzpatrick struck five birdies in the final seven holes en route to a final-round 65, giving him a hugely respectable T-7 finish.
    And how would he end that that dream round of golf?
    Fitzpatrick is the first to admit he's "not a big drinker," initially telling CNN he'd "just have a water."
    But this is no ordinary day.
    "I'm going to treat myself," he laughs, changing his mind. "I'll have a lemonade. They do good lemonade at Augusta."