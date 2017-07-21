Breaking News

The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth weathers storm for halfway lead

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Fri July 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jordan Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open, on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Jordan Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open, on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Golf fans watch the action on a big screen from giant beanbags in the tented village.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Golf fans watch the action on a big screen from giant beanbags in the tented village.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Wales&#39;s Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Wales's Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard will be confident of success at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the 6th tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the 4th green. Royal Birkdale was opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year&#39;s title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year's title in an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many already this week.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. Here he is pictured hitting from a bunker during a practice.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Photos: The Open: Photos from Royal Birkdale
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event will feature a total prize purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 british open 0720 RESTRICTED02 british open 0720 RESTRICTED03 british open 0720 RESTRICTED04 british open 072005 british open 072001 british open 0719 RESTRICTED02 british open 071903 british open 071904 british open 071905 british open 0719 RESTRICTED06 british open 071907 british open 0719 RESTRICTED09 british open 0719

Story highlights

  • Jordan Spieth leads by two after two days
  • Matt Kuchar second at -4
  • Played at Royal Birkdale in northwest England

Royal Birkdale (CNN)In the weather version of rock, paper, scissors -- wind beats rain, both beat sun.

The British Open got lashings of wind and rain Friday, scattering the hopes of many across the dunes of Royal Birkdale and drowning the dreams of others.
Out of the afternoon deluge, first-round leader Jordan Spieth emerged with a one-under 69 for six under and a two-shot cushion over fellow American Matt Kuchar.
    World No.3 Spieth is chasing a third major and first since back-to-back wins in 2015; Kuchar, who crafted a level-par 71 at the height of the morning's lively southeasterly, is bidding for his first major title.
    England's Ian Poulter, who was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008, finished three under for a share of third with US Open champion Brooks Koepka.
    Read More
    The wind, blowing in the opposite direction to Thursday and gusting more than 30 m.p.h., proved a huge challenge and left some shellshocked, like former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.
    "As much as you want to challenge yourself, really it's just luck," said the South African. "You're hitting these shots and the ball is just going whatever. It's not much fun."
    On the other hand, Rickie Fowler said: "It was fun. I love playing in the wind."
    READ: What's it like managing the "John Wayne" of golf?
    READ: Duel in the Sun, 40 years on

    McIlroy 'ecstatic'

    Rory McIlroy was one of the few able to turn the conditions to his advantage and battled his way back into the tournament with a two-under 68 for one under par and a tie for eighth.
    McIlroy was three under for his round through six holes, eight shots better than at the same point Thursday when caddie JP Fitzgerald delivered his expletive-laced advice to remember who he was.
    The bounce was back in the Northern Irishman's stride, and the roars from the crowds clinging to the dunes around the greens like seabirds on cliffs helped boost the McIlroy mojo.
    "To be under par for this championship after the way I started, I'm ecstatic with that," he said afterwards.
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the &quot;Home of Golf&quot; and its Old Course is arguably the game&#39;s most hallowed turf.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    The British Open rotates around 10 of the best links golf courses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th Century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews: &lt;/strong&gt;There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews&#39; links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Andrews:&lt;/strong&gt; The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: The 2017 Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, northwest England. It has been in existence since 1897 and is easily recognized by its 1930s art-deco clubhouse.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Birkdale:&lt;/strong&gt; This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Birkdale: This powerhouse of a links features flat fairways and fair greens with holes framed by towering dunes.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland&#39;s west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: Perhaps best known now for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular Open venue which underwent a recent revamp.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Turnberry: &lt;/strong&gt;The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon: &lt;/strong&gt;The classic old links on Scotland&#39;s Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland&#39;s Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast last hosted the Open in 2016 when Henrik Stenson won a famous duel against Phil Mickelson on the final day. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (pictured) is a Troon native.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Troon:&lt;/strong&gt; The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the &quot;Postage Stamp.&quot; It&#39;s only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;Northeast of Dundee on Scotland&#39;s east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses on the Open calendar.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Carnoustie: &lt;/strong&gt;The Championship course is on many golfers&#39; bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Carnoustie: The Championship course is on many golfers' bucket list and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The jewel in the crown of Scotland&#39;s &quot;Golf Coast&quot; of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial Open venue.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Muirfield: &lt;/strong&gt;The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane has been mired in controversy after the club voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt;Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Nestled in a pocket of duneland surrounded by houses and a railway track, Royal Lytham in northwest England retains a charming links quality.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Lytham &amp;amp; St. Annes: &lt;/strong&gt; The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Lytham & St. Annes: The relatively short course still provides a tough test with 206 bunkers to navigate. South African Ernie Els won the last Open here in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Out on the Wirral peninsula to the west of Liverpool lies the course commonly known as Hoylake, a venerable old links overlooking the Irish Sea.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Liverpool: &lt;/strong&gt;Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: &quot;Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions.&quot; Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Liverpool: Legendary golf scribe Bernard Darwin once wrote: "Hoylake, blown upon by mighty winds, breeder of mighty champions." Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have both won the Open here.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George&#39;s is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: The furthest south of the Open venues in England, Royal St. George's is a quintessential links overlooking the North Sea in Kent.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal St. George&#39;s: &lt;/strong&gt;It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal St. George's: It is a testing mix of undulating fairways, slick greens and daunting bunkers.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush: &lt;/strong&gt;Hugging Antrim&#39;s north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: Hugging Antrim's north coast, Royal Portrush returns to the Open rotation in 2019, the first time the tournament has been hosted outside England or Scotland since it hosted the 1951 event.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal Portrush:&lt;/strong&gt; The Dunluce course is one of the world&#39;s most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Photos: Best Open golf courses
    Royal Portrush: The Dunluce course is one of the world's most celebrated links layouts hugging the cliff tops and overlooking the Irish Sea with views to Donegal in the west and Scotland in the east.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Best golf courses British OpenBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course R&amp;A CLaret JugBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course general viewBest British Open golf courses Scotland St Andrews Old Course shadowsBest British Open courses Royal BirkdaleBritish Open golf courses Birkdale 01Turnberry 9th hole newBest British Open courses TurnberryBest British Open golf courses Scotland Royal Troon clubhouse Royal Troon 8th holeBest British Open courses CarnoustieBritish Open golf courses Carnoustie 01Best British Open golf courses Muirfield clubhouseBest British Open golf courses Scotland Muirfield general viewBest British Open golf courses Royal Lytham Tiger WoodsBritish Open golf courses Royal Lytham 01British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 02British Open golf courses Royal Liverpool 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 01British Open golf courses Royal St. George 02British Open golf courses Royal Portrush 02Best British Open courses Royal Portush general

    'Stenson burgled'

    Shortly after McIlroy finished, Spieth set off. He'd been watching the morning's coverage on TV and was full of trepidation.
    "It wasn't a great feeling knowing we were coming into something harder than what we were watching," he said.
    The first drops of rain fell while he was on the third green -- about 3:30 p.m. -- but they were only a hint of what was to come.
    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug
    living golf year in review a_00094404

      JUST WATCHED

      Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Henrik Stenson goes jet-skiing with the Claret Jug 10:08
    A band of rain marched across the Irish Sea but Birkdale was dry, if darkening by the minute.
    Spieth's white ball shone in the gloaming as it flew towards the sixth green. It caught the upslope and rolled back into a cavernous trap. Disbelieving, he bent down to grab some grass to throw again. He looked at his caddie with outstretched hands and they engaged in a lengthy discussion. The wind was still wreaking havoc.
    He splashed out and made par but just before 4:30 p.m. the sluice gates opened from above.
    Walking off the seventh green, umbrellas formed a virtual tunnel either side of the path. Despite the damp, Spieth first-bumped a row of beery American fans. Playing partner Henrik Stenson, however, was in a darker mood, a combination of the weather, a bogey four and the fact his rental house was burgled Thursday. None of his family were in the house but he lost some valuables and all his clothes.
    "I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way," said the defending champion in a statement earlier Friday.
    READ: Spieth renews Tiger Woods comparisons with 10th title before 24
    READ: Tips from Federer, skydiving, mind games -- pros prepare for the Open
    READ: Links, lies and ladybirds -- 7 things to know about the Open
    READ: Beacons of beauty -- the world's best golf links

    Poulter's pride

    By 5:30 p.m. the rain was so heavy play had to be suspended to allow greenstaff to clear puddles on some greens.
    The conditions were hard work not just for players and caddies, but spectators and media, too.
    Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug
    Open Championship Claret Jug

      JUST WATCHED

      Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Prestwick: Birthplace of the Open and the Claret Jug 01:53
    "One thing these babies don't like is water," veteran Getty Images photographer David Cannon said of his cameras, but added that extreme conditions do make for "great pictures."
    When play resumed, Poulter snuck off 18 with a 70 and couldn't hide his delight.
    "It feels absolutely marvelous, it really does," said the European Ryder Cup star, who has missed the last five majors with a foot injury.
    Poulter was inspired by the rousing home support, but particularly a small boy of "about five or six" who followed him all the way.
    "He was in a little yellow jacket, it was pouring down with rain, he didn't have an umbrella, but with his dad," said Poulter, who is bidding to become the first English winner since Nick Faldo in 1992.
    "And he kept saying, 'Come on, Poults. Come on, Poults.'
    "I mean, that's nice. These fans are hardened. For them to stay out in those cold, windy, rainy conditions, it's special."

    'Nervous'

    Spieth was still out there, drawing on his experience from 12 months ago when he played through "sheets of sideways rain" on Friday afternoon at Royal Troon.
    These conditions weren't as bad, he said, and with the wind dropping he was able to make an eagle on the par-five 15th to get to seven under for a spell, "a place he didn't think he would get to."
    READ: How a car crash shaped Koepka's US Open destiny
    Koepka couldn't make any later inroads as the rain continued to fall leaving Spieth once more in pole position. He won the Masters from start to finish in 2015 and was set to do it again a year later until blowing a five-shot lead with nine to play.
    "Anytime you're in the last group on a weekend in the major...you get nervous," he said.
    "But I enjoy it because as long as I approach it positively and recognize that this is what you want to feel because you're in a position you want to be in, then the easier it is to hit solid shots and to create solid rounds."
    World No. 1 Dustin Johnson escaped the halfway cut, which fell at five over, but plenty of major winners fell foul, including last year's runner-up Phil Mickelson.
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and videos
    "Unfortunately it's the first cut I've missed this year and I missed it with flair," said Mickelson.