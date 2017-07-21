Story highlights Brenda Hale is known for championing a diverse judiciary

An expert in family law, she has pursued a ground-breaking legal career

London (CNN) The UK Supreme Court on Friday appointed its first female president, Brenda Hale, making her the first woman to be the most senior judge in the country.

Hale, an expert in family law who has been the court's deputy president since June 2013, will succeed Lord David Neuberger as its head in October, following his retirement.

Hale said it was a "great honour and a challenge" to follow Neuberger, according to a Supreme Court news release.

"I look forward to building upon his pioneering achievements, including developing closer links with each part of the United Kingdom, for example by sitting outside London, and improving the ways in which we communicate our work to the public," she said.

"Recent high-profile cases mean that more people than ever before have heard of the Supreme Court, and we hope that this will help to create a broader understanding of how the judiciary serves society."

Judge David Neuberger is seen at a press conference with fellow Judge Brenda Hale (L) in London.

Read More