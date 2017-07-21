(CNN) You have to admit: Prince George is one cute (almost) 4-year-old.

Kensington Palace on Friday released an official portrait of Britain's future king one day ahead of his birthday.

The young lad certainly looks like a happy boy, with a smile in his eyes and a toothy grin.

"(His parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton) are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark HRH's 4th birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a tweet on its verified account.

George's parents, the palace added, "are very pleased to share this lovely picture, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."

