Polish Senate approves controversial judicial bill

Story highlights European Union says bill would erode independence of justices

Polish PM says reform is needed

(CNN) A bill that would give Poland's populist government the power to push all the nation's Supreme Court judges into retirement passed the upper house of the National Assembly early Saturday, Reuters reported.

President Andrzej Duda appears likely to sign the bill into law.

The bill has caused concerns in Washington and drawn criticism from the European Union.

When asked at a news briefing Friday afternoon whether US President Donald Trump's administration would ask Duda to veto the measure, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: "I am not aware if we will ask him to do that. But I can't get too much into what some of the private diplomatic conversations are, so let me just leave it as we are concerned about that legislation."

Nauert said the State Department had passed along Washington's concern that the bill limits the judiciary and potentially weakens the rule of law.

