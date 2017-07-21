(CNN) The producers of "The Walking Dead" began their panel at San Diego Comic-Con on a somber note on Friday by paying tribute to the stuntman who died last week on the show's set.

John Bernecker died July 14 after injuring himself while performing a stunt fall on the show's Georgia set.

"John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved...helping tell stories that excite, entertain and give people escape," executive producer Scott Gimple said at the start of the show's panel. "He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone beloved in the stunt community, someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business. He was living his dream, and he helped other people do the same thing."

Scott Gimple gives emotional statement on death of John Bernecker #TheWalkingDead #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CYoM8ZaUCC — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) July 21, 2017

Bernecker's other credits included "Looper" and "Logan." He also did some work on the upcoming "Black Panther" film.

Gimple added that the cast and producers were unsure if they should continue with plans to hold the panel following Bernecker's death, but decided to move forward for the fans.

