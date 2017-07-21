Breaking News

Kevin Hart denies cheating reports

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:55 PM ET, Fri July 21, 2017

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend The 22nd Annual Critics&#39; Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
(CNN)Kevin Hart is laughing off reports that he's been unfaithful to his pregnant wife.

Hart, who married Eniko Parrish last August, responded to recently published pictures in which he appeared to be in a car with another woman leaving a Miami nightspot.
"It's absolutely not true," Hart told Entertainment Tonight. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."
    He also took to Instagram on Thursday to post a meme of himself laughing, "At the end of the day you just gotta laugh at the BS."
    "#LIVELOVELAUGH...SMDH," he wrote in the caption.
    Hart and Parrish announced in May that they are expecting their first child, a boy.
    In 2014, the comedian's ex, Torrei Hart, appeared on the VH1 reality series, "Atlanta Exes," and accused her former husband of having an affair with Parrish.
    He told ET of that time of his life "With my ex-wife, I was really real about what I did. I messed up."