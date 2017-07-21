Kevin Hart denies cheating reports

Story highlights Photos of Hart with another woman surfaced earlier this week

The actor was accused of infidelity when he was married to his first wife

(CNN) Kevin Hart is laughing off reports that he's been unfaithful to his pregnant wife.

Hart, who married Eniko Parrish last August, responded to recently published pictures in which he appeared to be in a car with another woman leaving a Miami nightspot.

"It's absolutely not true," Hart told Entertainment Tonight. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."

He also took to Instagram on Thursday to post a meme of himself laughing, "At the end of the day you just gotta laugh at the BS."

Read More