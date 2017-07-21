Remember Blink-182? Neither do these kids wearing Blink-182 shirts

Story highlights Blink-182 singer compliments 'fan,' gets blank stare -- hilarity ensues on Twitter

If a Blink-182 singer feels old, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Get up to speed on "The Nineties" - tune into CNN Sunday nights at 9p

(CNN) Just a word of advice: If you're going to buy one of those band T-shirts from Hot Topic, you might want to do a little research on the band.

Case in point:

Twice today I saw people wearing blink-182 t-shirts and said "hey cool shirt!" and got looked at like "yeah whatever you old space garbage!" — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 20, 2017

Who's Mark Hoppus? Oh, just the bassist and singer for Blink-182 , the perennial '90s pop-punk band known for its hit songs like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?" and "I Miss You."

But when the 45-year-old musician tried to compliment his fans on their Blink-182 shirts, they didn't exactly recognize him as the band's front man.

Fans might be forgiven for not knowing what he looks like ... unless, of course, they'd just watched him and the band play the night before at the O2 Arena in London.

Read More