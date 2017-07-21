US will bar Americans from visiting North Korea, US official says

Story highlights The travel ban is due to take effect in late August

US tourist Otto Warmbier died in June after being detained for 17 months in North Korea

Beijing (CNN) The US government will bar American citizens from traveling to North Korea, a US official with knowledge of the decision confirmed to CNN.

The ban will start late in August, the official said. The US State Department now strongly warns Americans against traveling to North Korea.

Two tour groups catering to Western tourists who want to visit the secretive nation had revealed details of the ban to CNN, which reported it earlier Friday.

Beijing-based Koryo Tours was told by Swedish government officials that the United States planned to prohibit Americans from traveling to North Korea, the tour agency's general manager, Simon Cockerell, told CNN. The Swedish government represents America's interests in North Korea.

Another agency, Young Pioneers Tours, issued a statement Friday saying it was told that the US government will no longer allow US citizens to travel to North Korea. The ban will become effective within 30 days of July 27, it added.