US will bar Americans from visiting North Korea, US official says

- The travel ban is due to take effect in late August
- US tourist Otto Warmbier died in June after being detained for 17 months in North Korea
Beijing (CNN)The US government will bar American citizens from traveling to North Korea, a US official with knowledge of the decision confirmed to CNN.
The ban will start late in August, the official said. The US State Department now strongly warns Americans against traveling to North Korea.
Two tour groups catering to Western tourists who want to visit the secretive nation had revealed details of the ban to CNN, which reported it earlier Friday.
Beijing-based Koryo Tours was told by Swedish government officials that the United States planned to prohibit Americans from traveling to North Korea, the tour agency's general manager, Simon Cockerell, told CNN. The Swedish government represents America's interests in North Korea.
Another agency, Young Pioneers Tours, issued a statement Friday saying it was told that the US government will no longer allow US citizens to travel to North Korea. The ban will become effective within 30 days of July 27, it added.
"After the 30 day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government," the statement says.
The US official described that same time frame.
Tragic fate
Beijing-based Young Pioneers Tours had organized US college student Otto Warmbier's trip to North Korea.
Warmbier was arrested last year while on the sightseeing tour. After being held prisoner by North Korea for 17 months, Warmbier in June was handed over to the US in a vegetative state. He died a few days later in Ohio.
Following Warmbier's death, Young Pioneer Tours announced it would no longer organize tours for US citizens to North Korea.
The United States has been "contemplating" a ban, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said last month. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "has the authority to do it, he just has not come to a conclusion about how this would potentially work," she said.
A bipartisan bill working its way through the House would outlaw most US travel to North Korea for five years. The legislation would ban tourism travel altogether and require US citizens who do visit the country to get a license from the Treasury Department.