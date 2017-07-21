US will bar Americans from visiting North Korea, tour groups say

Story highlights US tourist Otto Warmbier died in June after being detained for 17 months in North Korea

Congress also is working on a bill that would halt nearly all travel to the secretive nation

Beijing (CNN) The US government will soon prohibit American citizens from traveling to North Korea, according to two tour groups that cater to Western tourists who want to visit the secretive country.

The US will announce the ban within a couple of days, said Simon Cockerell, general manager of Beijing-based Koryo Tours. The agency was informed of the development by officials of the Swedish government, which represents America's interests in North Korea, he told CNN.

Another agency, Young Pioneers Tours, issued a statement Friday saying it was told that the US government will no longer allow US citizens to travel to North Korea. The ban will become effective within 30 days of July 27, it added.

"After the 30 day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government," the statement says.