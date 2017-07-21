Justin Bieber banned from playing Beijing

Story highlights Justin Bieber banned from performing due to "bad behavior"

The 23-year-old singer is currently on his third world tour

(CNN) Justin Bieber won't be hitting the stage in Beijing anytime soon.

The Canadian pop singer has been banned from performing in the Chinese capital for "bad behavior," according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture in response to fans asking about the cancellation.

"His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment," said the statement dated July 18 . "To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors."

The 23-year-old singer is currently on his third world tour, with Asian dates in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Bieber's official website does not show any scheduled tour dates in mainland China. But there appears to be some confusion about a possible stop in Shanghai.

Read More