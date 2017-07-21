Body of Salvador Dali exhumed for paternity test

Story highlights A women claims her mother had an affair with the artist

Madrid court ruled Dali's remains are needed for DNA tests

(CNN) The body of Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali was exhumed Thursday, following a controversial Madrid court ruling in favor of a woman who claims to be his daughter.

Dali once said, "Great geniuses produce mediocre children, and I don't want to go through that experience." But Maria Pilar Abel doesn't think he kept that word.

The 61-year-old woman says her mother, who was a maid in one of Dali's seasonal homes in Port Lligat, maintained a clandestine relationship with the artist. Abel wants a paternity test.

A casket is taken inside the Teatre-Museu Dali (Theatre-Museum Dali) with forensic examiners for the exhumation of Salvador Dali's remains in Figueras on July 20, 2017.

A stone slab had to be removed before forensic scientists could access the body, which has been resting in The Dali Theatre and Museum in Figueres since Dali's death in 1989.

They collected samples of DNA from the hair and teeth of the embalmed body, Abel's lawyer says. Results are expected within two weeks.

