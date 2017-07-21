Museum subverts dark history of a Nazi bunker

Blåvand, Denmark (CNN) Bjarke Ingels certainly has a way with words when it comes to describing his design for the newly opened Tirpitz Museum.

"It's almost compared to when you have a hot potato," he says. "When you make a cross and you squeeze, it opens up and reveals the softness inside. That's pretty much what's going on here, just with culture and nature."

He's alluding to the entrances to the new museum, open corridors carved into a large sand dune, which meet like a cross in an open courtyard. From there, glass windows allow visitors to peek into the vast underground galleries below.

Light-hearted comparisons aside, the museum builds upon a dark historical heritage. It was constructed as an extension to the Tirpitz bunker in Blåvand, Denmark, a former World War II fortress built by the Nazis in 1944, and abandoned, unfinished, in 1945.

Many crumbling bunkers still dot the coast of Denmark -- a reminder of Hitler's grand plans to build an impenetrable Atlantic Wall against his enemies, stretching from the Spanish border in France to the northern tip of Norway.

The new museum is partly underground, and connects to the former Nazi bunker through subterranean corridors. The galleries tell the story of the Atlantic Wall and also feature an extensive collection of amber. One of the galleries recounts life on the west coast of Denmark, from the Ice Age to today, through light projections. Another exhibition is dedicated to the enormous task of clearing the millions of mines that were left along the Danish west coast during World War II.

"The museum is almost the landscape itself." says Ingels. "In this case literally, the dunes are the roof of the museum."

