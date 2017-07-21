(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
SPICER'S OUT. SCARAMUCCI'S IN. SANDERS GOT PROMOTED.
-- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned, causing quite the stir in the Trump administration. Anthony Scaramucci accepted Trump's offer to be the White House communications director. After accepting, Scaramucci announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be the new press secretary at the White House press briefing. Here's a video roundup of Spicer's most notable press briefings. And we won't forget Melissa McCarthy's "SNL" character, "Spicy."
In politics today
-- In the heat of the Russia investigation, Trump's recent comments have raised questions about the limits of presidential power. The Washington Post reported that the President is seeking to understand his pardon power.
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the June 2016 meeting that included Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.
Everything else
-- Israeli authorities imposed restrictions on Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem's Old City, and three Palestinians were killed after clashes ensued over the restrictions, officials said.
The restrictions were imposed after two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting last week just outside the Old City and Temple Mount, also known as the Noble Sanctuary. The area is one of the world's most important religious sites, revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.
-- Nevada prison officials moved O.J. Simpson to a new cell and away from inmates who might want to hurt or harass him in the months before he is released on parole.
-- Philando Castile's mother and Justine Ruszcyk's fiancé met for the first time at the "Justice for Justine" rally in Minneapolis. They shared an embrace over the tragedy of two separate fatal police shootings in Minnesota.
-- Cecil the lion's son, Xanda, was killed by a game hunter, echoing his father 's death two years earlier.
-- The life story of tech legend Steve Jobs has been told in books and movies, and now it'll be portrayed in an opera.
-- Flashback Friday to the '90s! Remember hearing the grunge beats of Nirvana or the beep of pagers? Oh, and let's not forget the real fear of Y2K.
-- How much do you know about the upcoming total solar eclipse? Test your knowledge of the universe with this quiz.