Venezuela strike: Clashes in Caracas, cracks in unity at UN

(CNN) Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro barricaded the streets in Caracas for a 24-hour strike as clashes intensified, the death toll from months of unrest neared 100 and cracks appeared in the government's public face abroad.

The government condemned the referendum as illegal, instead calling for a July 30 vote to elect a special assembly to rewrite the 1999 constitution.

Venezuela is struggling with a deepening economic crisis and sometimes bloody street protests as anti-government protesters demand Maduro step down. He has sent the military onto the streets to maintain order.

Ninety-six people have died in the unrest, according to the Venezuelan attorney general's office. At least two people were killed during Thursday's protests.

Resignation in UN delegation

In a break with Maduro's government, a member of Venezuela's UN delegation -- Isaias Arturo Medina Mejías -- resigned Thursday, citing "irreconcilable differences" with his country's leadership.

Medina Mejías told CNN en Español he would join the resistance, returning to Venezuela as soon as the paperwork was in place.

JUST WATCHED What next after Venezuela's symbolic referendum Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What next after Venezuela's symbolic referendum 04:15

He said he had been at odds with the government for months but had not resigned earlier because his passport had expired and he was waiting to renew it.

"I am in the UN, was working in the UN because I believed in what I was doing -- working with the international community representing my country," Medina Mejías said. "Today, I honestly believe that it is hypocrisy that Venezuela is even in the UN on the Human Rights Council, violating human rights."

His resignation drew condemnation from Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez, who said in Spanish on Twitter : "I condemn the conduct of Isaias Medina. We have immediately relieved him of his duties. He does not represent us. He has acted in a dishonest manner."

Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault stand in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted. Hide Caption 1 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan authorities inspect the area around the Supreme Court in Caracas after a stolen police helicopter attacked the building with grenades on Tuesday, June 27. The helicopter was allegedly piloted by Oscar Perez, an officer in the country's investigative police force. Maduro called it an attempted coup. Hide Caption 2 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela National Guard members clash with deputies of the National Assembly in the Parliament's courtyard in Caracas on June 27. Venezuela has seen widespread unrest since March 29, when the Supreme Court dissolved Parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The decision was later reversed, but protests have continued across the country. Hide Caption 3 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A boy runs under a national flag during a June 27 protest in Caracas. Hide Caption 4 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro talks on a cell phone during Army Day celebrations in Caracas on Saturday, June 24. Anti-government protesters have accused Maduro of eroding democracy, and they want him to step down. Hide Caption 5 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protesters tear down a fence at the La Carlota airbase outside Caracas on Friday, June 23. A soldier shot a demonstrator through the fence at the base on the previous day, killing him. Hide Caption 6 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 7 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Protester David Jose Vallenilla is shot through a fence by a member of the National Guard near a military base in Caracas on Thursday, June 22. Vallenilla later died in the hospital after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest. Hide Caption 8 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Maduro holds up a copy of the Venezuelan constitution during a news conference at the presidential palace in Caracas on June 22. Maduro has called for changes to the constitution amid the unrest. Hide Caption 9 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester hides behind a barrier in Caracas on June 22. Hide Caption 10 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An opposition activist displays bullet shells during an anti-government demonstration on Monday, June 19. Hide Caption 11 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela People flee during a clash between opposition demonstrators and riot police in Caracas on June 19. Hide Caption 12 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists aim projectiles toward riot police during a demonstration on June 19. Hide Caption 13 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators stand in front of a police vehicle on June 19. Hide Caption 14 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators clash with riot police in Caracas on Saturday, June 10. Hide Caption 15 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators gather on Thursday, June 8, to protest the death of young activist Neomar Lander. Lander reportedly died during clashes with riot police on Wednesday, June 7. Hide Caption 16 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A street in eastern Caracas is painted with the names of people killed during more than two months of protests. Hide Caption 17 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela During a "Grandparents' March" in Caracas, a man is blocked by police from reaching the Government Ombudsman's Office on Friday, May 12. Hide Caption 18 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists scuffle with riot police in Caracas on May 12. Hide Caption 19 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Anti-government protesters face off against military forces during an opposition march in Caracas on Wednesday, May 10. Hide Caption 20 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of Venezuelan protesters march on a Caracas highway on May 10. Hide Caption 21 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas on Monday, May 8. Hide Caption 22 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Hide Caption 23 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela An armored National Guard vehicle runs over a protester in Caracas on Wednesday, May 3. The protester, 22-year-old Pedro Michell Yaminne, survived, his mother told CNN. Interior and justice minister Nestor Reverol told reporters that the "lamentable" incident was under investigation. He said that moments before Yaminne was run over, demonstrators hurled a Molotov cocktail at the armored vehicle, opened the side door and "brutally assaulted" the driver. Hide Caption 24 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator catches on fire during protests in Caracas on May 3. It happened as protesters clashed with police and the gas tank of a police motorbike exploded. Other photos from the scene showed the man being attended to with burns on his body. Hide Caption 25 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests in Caracas on Wednesday, April 19. Hide Caption 26 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Hide Caption 27 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during a protest on April 19. Hide Caption 28 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during anti-government protests on April 19. Hide Caption 29 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air in Caracas on April 19. Hide Caption 30 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's vice president, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas on Sunday, April 16. Hide Caption 31 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A demonstrator reacts during a march in Caracas on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 32 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is carried away on Thursday, April 13. Hide Caption 33 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas during clashes on Monday, April 10. Hide Caption 34 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 35 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Opposition activists are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas on April 10. Hide Caption 36 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Thousands of demonstrators protest against Maduro in Caracas on Saturday, April 8. Hide Caption 37 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails on April 8. Hide Caption 38 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists on Thursday, April 6. Hide Caption 39 of 40 Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela Demonstrators fight with national police officers in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Hide Caption 40 of 40

In a separate interview with CNN, Medina Mejías said the resignation was "an individual expression of my own willingness not to work with this government that for the last 100 days have violated civil rights, and has killed and systematically persecuted civilians and violated the constitution."

He said Venezuelans should "keep the pressure (up) until we get rid of this government and we can bring change to the self-determination of our country."

Venezuela's government intimidates and restricts the media in Venezuela, taking CNN en Español off the air.

The government tightly controls visas for foreign journalists including CNN, arresting those who report from inside the country without proper permits.

Fire and tear gas

Journalist Stefano Pozzebon described tense scenes Thursday in Caracas, with the national guard opening roads that young protesters would close minutes later. Tear gas was used in the clashes, he said.

In a nationally televised broadcast, Maduro accused "terrorists from the opposition" of setting a post office on fire in eastern Caracas used by the national police.

"Clashes between different groups of protesters was the source of fire in the police building in Los Ruices shopping mall. An action we denounce!" Mayor Carlos Ocariz said on Twitter.

Nuestro equipo de @PCSucre llegó de inmediato y nuestra Polisucre @polisucre_pms también se encuentra en el sitio. pic.twitter.com/2lCQ8P1TUJ — Carlos Ocariz (@CarlosOcariz) July 20, 2017

He denounced the violence and said local police were immediately on the scene.

Referendum results

The 24-hour nationwide strike was called by National Assembly Vice President Freddy Guevara after Sunday's referendum in an effort to increase pressure on Maduro.

Nearly 7.2 million Venezuelans took part in the referendum organized by the main opposition parties, with the overwhelming majority coming out against Maduro's plan.

The referendum asked voters three yes-no questions. More than 98% of voters chose to reject the proposed constitutional assembly, request the military defend the existing constitution and support fresh elections before Maduro's term ends in 2019.

Sunday's turnout represented about 37% of Venezuela's total electorate, according to CNN calculations based on 2015 National Electoral Committee figures.

In 2013, Maduro was elected with just over 7.5 million votes, while Henrique Capriles was second with 7.3 million votes.

Maduro's supporters also cast a ballot Sunday in a rehearsal of the July 30 constitutional elections.

Competing lines could be seen throughout Caracas, with opposition and government-approved polling stations only meters apart. The opposition also set up 667 polling stations in 100 countries for expatriates.

Strains with Mexico

The Mexican Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Maduro's government to halt the July 30 elections.

An official statement from Mexico said that suspending the vote would "open the door for a negotiation that could resolve the democratic crisis Venezuela is facing," whereas going forward with it would deepen divisions in the country.

Mexico's a "respectful and fraternal" request came days after Venezuelan Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada declared former Mexican President Vicente Fox had been banned from Venezuela for promoting violence and supporting foreign intervention.

JUST WATCHED Vicente Fox: No surprise at Venezuela ban Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Vicente Fox: No surprise at Venezuela ban 03:02

Fox traveled to Venezuela on Saturday with a contingent of former Latin American presidents to show support for the referendum.

Fox told CNN that Maduro was imposing his will "with a stick in his hand -- with the guns and ammunition" and that he went to Caracas to be "by the side of these heroes, of these magnificent, young millennials, that are ready to die for their nation."

"Foreign support, foreign public opinion, leaders speaking about this massacre -- it will change things," Fox said.

US called 'xenophobic and racist empire'

JUST WATCHED Former diplomat anxious about Venezuela military Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former diplomat anxious about Venezuela military 03:55

Maduro's government also responded angrily to a US State Department statement this week threatening "strong and swift economic actions" if Venezuela went ahead with a proposed special assembly to redo the constitution.

The United States encouraged other governments to call on Maduro to suspend the process and applauded "the courage and determination of Venezuelans who exercised their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly in defense of their democracy" in Sunday's vote.

Venezuela's foreign minister, Moncada, said the sanctions threat was "posed by a xenophobic and racist empire."

"The thin democratic veil of the Venezuelan opposition has fallen and reveals the brutal interventionist force of the US government, which has been behind the violence suffered by the Venezuelan people in the last four months," Moncada said at a press conference Tuesday.