A 4-year-old child was also in the car

(CNN) A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

The 23-year-old woman from Laredo was stopped for speeding after 11 p.m. on Highway 35 in Austin last week, and officers became suspicious of her during their interaction, APD said in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court, the suspect initially told police she was traveling to Dallas for a work meeting, but that her story changed during the course of their conversation.

Police say the suspect also acted nervous and became "verbally aggressive," as they pressed her regarding the irregularities in her story. The woman also refused to let Austin Criminal Interdiction Officers search the 2013 Dodge Avenger she was driving, according to the complaint.

