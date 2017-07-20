Story highlights Nick Lutz was suspended after University of Central Florida ruled his tweet was cyberbullying

He challenged their decision, which was overturned two days after he filed an appeal

(CNN) Nick Lutz wasn't sold on the four-page apology letter his ex-girlfriend left on his windshield.

So the University of Central Florida student pulled out a red pen and started marking it up, correcting grammar mistakes and underlying blanket statements that he felt didn't have supporting details. Overall, he gave her a D-. "Revision for half credit will be accepted," he added.

He snapped photos of the letter, tweeting them out in February in a viral post that has gotten over 121,000 retweets. That tweet, his university ruled five months after it was posted, was grounds for suspension. But, after an appeal from Lutz, the school has since reversed its decision and dismissed the case entirely.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

The university declined to comment, saying in a statement that it could not discuss student conduct cases when the student involved does not waive Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act rights.

It "really blew my mind that it got this far"

