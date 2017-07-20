Breaking News

O.J. Simpson asks Nevada parole board for early release

By Eric Levenson and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 2:06 AM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

O.J. Simpson to seek parole
O.J. Simpson to seek parole

    JUST WATCHED

    O.J. Simpson to seek parole

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

O.J. Simpson to seek parole 02:05

Story highlights

  • O.J. Simpson is nine years into a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery
  • Parole board spokesman: Former NFL great could be released as early as October
CNN Special Report "After O.J.: The Fuhrman Tapes Revealed," airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET, uncovers never-before-heard excerpts from the tapes that rocked the "trial of the century."

(CNN)O.J. Simpson is scheduled to appear before a parole board in Nevada on Thursday in a hearing that will decide whether one of America's most notorious prisoners will be released.

"Juice," as he was known in his heyday, is nine years into a nine-to-33-year sentence after being convicted in a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.
But Simpson is best known for his infamous 1995 acquittal in the grisly slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in what was known as the "trial of the century."
    O.J. Simpson: Football legend to Nevada prisoner
    O.J. Simpson: Football legend to Nevada prisoner

      JUST WATCHED

      O.J. Simpson: Football legend to Nevada prisoner

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    O.J. Simpson: Football legend to Nevada prisoner 01:30
    If paroled, Simpson could be released as early as October, spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners David Smith said.
    Now 70 years old, the former NFL great and movie star has been described by authorities as a model prisoner at Lovelock Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in the Nevada desert.
    Read More
    "Simpson has stayed out of trouble there," said Brooke Keast, spokeswoman for the Nevada prisons system. "We haven't heard much from him."
    O.J. Simpson&#39;s rise and fall, from football star to prisoner
    O.J. Simpson's rise and fall, from football star to prisoner
    Thursday's parole hearing comes amid renewed interest in Simpson's story, which has been explored in the award-winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America" and the FX true-crime drama "The People v. O.J. Simpson."
    Though it's been 22 years since that not guilty verdict, the murder trial's themes of criminal justice and race, trust in police, celebrity and domestic violence remain remarkably resonant in modern culture.
    "We act as if the story is O.J.," journalist Celia Farber says toward the end of the "Made in America" documentary. "The story is O.J. and us."
    What Simpson's life has been like in prison

    The robbery

    Simpson and an associate were convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for attempting to steal pieces of Simpson sports memorabilia at gunpoint.
    At his 2008 sentencing, the Hall of Fame running back said he went to the room in The Palace Station hotel to reclaim family heirlooms and other personal items that had been taken from him. He also claimed he didn't know his associates were armed.
    The case, which featured a colorful cast of seedy characters, secret recordings and a Las Vegas heist, read like a low-budget parody of "Ocean's 11," CNN wrote at the time.
    The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Disgraced football star O.J. Simpson appears in court on May 13, 2013, seeking to get his robbery, assault and kidnapping convictions thrown out after spending more than four years in prison. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/13/justice/oj-simpson-appeal/index.html&quot;&gt;He argued that bad legal advice led to his arrest and conviction in a confrontation&lt;/a&gt; with sports memorabilia dealers. His 2008 conviction came 13 years after his acquittal on murder charges in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Disgraced football star O.J. Simpson appears in court on May 13, 2013, seeking to get his robbery, assault and kidnapping convictions thrown out after spending more than four years in prison. He argued that bad legal advice led to his arrest and conviction in a confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers. His 2008 conviction came 13 years after his acquittal on murder charges in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    As a University of Southern California running back, Simpson accepts the Heisman Trophy in December 1968.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    As a University of Southern California running back, Simpson accepts the Heisman Trophy in December 1968.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Simpson, pictured in 1974, was a running back for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson, pictured in 1974, was a running back for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 to 1977.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Simpson with his wife, Marguerite Whitley, his daughter Arnelle and son Jason, circa 1974. The couple were married from 1967 to 1979. They had another daughter, Aaren, who died as a toddler in a drowning accident.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson with his wife, Marguerite Whitley, his daughter Arnelle and son Jason, circa 1974. The couple were married from 1967 to 1979. They had another daughter, Aaren, who died as a toddler in a drowning accident.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Simpson in action during a Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson in action during a Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. Here the couple appears at a Los Angeles nightclub around 1976.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. Here the couple appears at a Los Angeles nightclub around 1976.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Coach Lou Sabin and O.J. Simpson
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Coach Lou Sabin and O.J. Simpson
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Simpson branched out into acting. He appears with Bill Murray, left, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris in a &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; skit in 1978.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson branched out into acting. He appears with Bill Murray, left, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris in a "Saturday Night Live" skit in 1978.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    As a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Simpson carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game circa 1978.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    As a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Simpson carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game circa 1978.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Simpson becomes a commentator on ABC&#39;s &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; in the mid-&#39;80s. He appears with Joe Namath, left, and Frank Gifford.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson becomes a commentator on ABC's "Monday Night Football" in the mid-'80s. He appears with Joe Namath, left, and Frank Gifford.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Simpson and his children attend Nicole Brown Simpson&#39;s funeral in June 1994.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson and his children attend Nicole Brown Simpson's funeral in June 1994.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Ronald Goldman was slain with Simpson&#39;s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson on June 12, 1994.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Ronald Goldman was slain with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson on June 12, 1994.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    In footage seen on TV screens around the world, police chase a white Ford Bronco with a fugitive Simpson inside on the Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994. The Bronco eventually returned to Simpson&#39;s home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, and he surrendered to police on murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    In footage seen on TV screens around the world, police chase a white Ford Bronco with a fugitive Simpson inside on the Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994. The Bronco eventually returned to Simpson's home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, and he surrendered to police on murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Simpson&#39;s mug shot after his arrest on murder charges.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson's mug shot after his arrest on murder charges.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Fans leave signs of support outside Simpson&#39;s house in June 1994.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Fans leave signs of support outside Simpson's house in June 1994.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and prosecutor Marcia Clark face off during a hearing in the murder trial that riveted a nation.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and prosecutor Marcia Clark face off during a hearing in the murder trial that riveted a nation.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/OJ/daily/9-27/8pm/&quot;&gt;&quot;If it doesn&#39;t fit, you must acquit&quot; &lt;/a&gt;was defense attorney Cochran&#39;s mantra during the trial. Here, Simpson tries on a leather glove tied to the crime scene at his murder trial on June 15, 1995.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit" was defense attorney Cochran's mantra during the trial. Here, Simpson tries on a leather glove tied to the crime scene at his murder trial on June 15, 1995.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    Simpson cheers with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochan Jr. on October 3, 1995, after being found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Though cleared of criminal charges, a civil jury later slapped the former football star with a $33 million wrongful death judgment, and attorneys for the Goldman family have doggedly pursued his assets.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson cheers with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochan Jr. on October 3, 1995, after being found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Though cleared of criminal charges, a civil jury later slapped the former football star with a $33 million wrongful death judgment, and attorneys for the Goldman family have doggedly pursued his assets.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    Simpson continued to encounter legal problems, including a &quot;road rage&quot; trial in the Miami area in October 2001. He was found not guilty on charges stemming from a traffic altercation with another motorist.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson continued to encounter legal problems, including a "road rage" trial in the Miami area in October 2001. He was found not guilty on charges stemming from a traffic altercation with another motorist.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Simpson appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso, left, and Yale Galanter before sentencing in the sports memorabilia case in December 2008 in Las Vegas. Simpson contended he was retrieving personal items that had been stolen from him and were being sold as memorabilia. He later accused Galanter of having a conflict of interest and failing to mount an effective defense.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson appears in court with attorneys Gabriel Grasso, left, and Yale Galanter before sentencing in the sports memorabilia case in December 2008 in Las Vegas. Simpson contended he was retrieving personal items that had been stolen from him and were being sold as memorabilia. He later accused Galanter of having a conflict of interest and failing to mount an effective defense.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    The Palace Station hotel room, the scene of Simpson&#39;s reported confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers, is displayed on a monitor during Simpson&#39;s trial in September 2008.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    The Palace Station hotel room, the scene of Simpson's reported confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers, is displayed on a monitor during Simpson's trial in September 2008.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Simpson embraces his sister, Carmelita Durio, while his friend Tom Scotto looks on in court after a guilty verdict was reached in October 2008. Simpson was convicted of leading a group of associates into a room at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino and using threats, guns and force to take back items from two dealers.
    Photos: The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
    Simpson embraces his sister, Carmelita Durio, while his friend Tom Scotto looks on in court after a guilty verdict was reached in October 2008. Simpson was convicted of leading a group of associates into a room at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino and using threats, guns and force to take back items from two dealers.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    oj retrial0718 Oj simpson 02 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 030718 oj simpson 040718 oj simpson 05 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 060718 oj simpson 07 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 08 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 09 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 10 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 11 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 120718 oj simpson 13 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 13 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 140718 oj simpson 15 RESTRICTED0718 oj simpson 160718 oj simpson 170718 oj simpson 180718 oj simpson 190718 oj simpson 20
    Simpson's legal team argued that his sentence did not match the crime and that it was, in fact, a form of payback for his controversial acquittal in the deaths of Brown and Goldman.
    Simpson has always denied that he killed Brown and Goldman. Their families won a wrongful death civil judgment against him in 1997.
    At a parole hearing in 2013, Simpson said he regretted the Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery.
    "I just wish I had never gone to that room. I wish I had just said 'keep it' and not worry about it," he said. "All I can do about it since I've been here is be as respectful and as straightforward as I could be."
    Why we're still talking about O.J.

    How the parole hearing works

    Simpson's minimum sentence was nine years, so this year is the first that he could be released on parole. In the 2013 hearing, he was granted parole on 5 of the 12 counts against him. At Thursday's hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, he will have to make parole on the other seven counts in order to be released.
    He will speak for about 30-45 minutes via video-conference from prison with four parole board commissioners who are in Carson City. Those members will then leave to deliberate.
    Who are the parole board members deciding O.J.&#39;s fate?
    Who are the parole board members deciding O.J.'s fate?
    If the four parole board members do not unanimously agree, then two other commissioners from Las Vegas will be called to vote. Simpson needs a simple majority vote to be granted parole. If the vote splits 3-3, parole will be denied and another hearing will be held in six months.
    The parole board scores an inmate on several factors -- the higher the total score, the greater the risk involved in releasing them. A person with a score of zero to five points is deemed low risk; six to 11 points, medium risk; and 12 or more, high risk. In 2013, Simpson scored three points overall.
    Should Simpson again be judged a low risk, the board still has the latitude to deny him parole. Should that happen, Simpson would go before the parole board again before 2020, Smith said.
    Bruce Fromong, a victim in the robbery and kidnapping, has said he plans to testify at the parole hearing to advocate for Simpson's release. "I'm not doing it because he's my friend, which he is. I am doing because the right thing to do," Fromong told CNN.

    CNN's Paul Vercammen, Paul LeBlanc and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.