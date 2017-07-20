Story highlights Yingying Zhang is missing and presumed dead, authorities say

Suspect Brendt Christensen is scheduled to go to trial in September

Urbana, Illinois (CNN) Brendt Christensen pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a University of Illinois student from China.

Several members of Zhang's family attended the arraignment, including her father and an aunt. Her boyfriend was also in the room at the federal court in Urbana.

Judge Eric Long asked Christensen questions about his mental health, whether he was under a doctor's care or had ever been in a hospital. Christensen said no. Christensen said he is taking antidepressants.

"We look forward to defending vigorously the rights of our client in this case," defense attorney Anthony Bruno told reporters. "I think it's important that we all wait to the evidence is in to draw conclusions about what has happened in this case."

Brendt Christensen, 28, is accused of kidnapping Yingying Zhang.

Zhang disappeared June 9 while on her way to sign an apartment lease. Law enforcement officials believe she is dead, according to a criminal complaint filed before Christensen, 28, was arrested on June 30.

Read More