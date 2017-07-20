Body camera footage prompts review of 100 Baltimore cases

Story highlights At least one of the three officers was involved in the 100 additional cases

(CNN) About 100 cases involving at least one of three Baltimore police officers are under review by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office. The review comes after the discovery of body camera footage that allegedly shows one of the cops in the trio planting evidence at the scene of a January drug arrest, according to Baltimore city officials.

"My team has been working around the clock to ensure a thorough evaluation of each and every case," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a news conference Thursday.

A team of prosecutors will assess "whether there are alternative ways to prove the case and the officers' involvement in that particular case," Mosby said.

The investigation was prompted by the release of body camera video by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender on Wednesday. It shows the officer placing a plastic bag into a food can, then partially hiding it under a piece of debris. Thirty seconds later the audio begins, and the officer says, "I'm going to check here. Hold on," as his colleagues laugh. The officer then gives a cursory look at other items in the debris-strewn lot and appears to stumble onto the drugs in the can.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said it was possible that officers were re-enacting the discovery of the drugs.

