Jason Bateman shines in Netflix's grim 'Ozark'

(CNN) Jason Bateman wears multiple hats as producer, director and star in "Ozark," a grim Netflix drama that starts with a familiar premise -- financial advisor sucked into high-stakes world of laundering drug money -- but becomes increasingly engrossing. As 10-episode binges go, the show yields an admirable return on investment.

Bateman plays Marty Byrde, whose outwardly idyllic existence belies plenty of trouble. Not only is he caught up in shady dealings with a ruthless cartel leader (Esai Morales), but his wife (Laura Linney) has been unfaithful.

Marty's impeccably furnished house of cards comes crashing down in the premiere, forcing the fast-talking money man to hatch a scheme to save his life.

Unfortunately, the plan involves loading up the truck (OK, mini-van) and the Byrdes flying the coop from Chicago to the Ozarks with their two understandably confused teens (Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner) in tow. There, he must find a way to launder millions in cartel cash, working against a formidable deadline while keeping the suspicious feds at bay.

Marty's efforts run into multiple hurdles, starting with the fact that the locals aren't necessarily eager to hand over their money. There's also a shady element that his actions bring out -- from a family of grifters to a more Southern-fried brand of dealer -- that repeatedly puts him in potentially over-his-head jeopardy.

