Tour de France: The mystery behind having 'good legs'

Story highlights The mystery of cycling's 'good legs'

Tour de France features a number of grueling climbs

(CNN) As with any elite sport, cycling is a combination of talent and effort, aided by sports science and meticulously planned dietary regimes.

Riders do everything within their power to ensure they are in optimum condition to produce the best possible results in any given race.

Yet for all the detailed pre-race preparation and recovery after each day's stage, there's one mystery cycling can't solve: the phenomenon of "good legs" -- or "bonne jambes" in French.

On any particular morning, seemingly for no real reason at all, a cyclist will wake up feeling especially sprightly.

Read More