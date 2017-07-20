Story highlights Trump is "disappointed" in Sessions' decision to recuse, Sanders said

Washington (CNN) A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite the President telling the New York Times 24 hours earlier that he regretted appointing Sessions because he was forced to recuse himself from investigations into the 2016 campaign and Russia.

Sanders, however, confirmed that Trump and Sessions have not talked since his comments about his job status.

Trump was "disappointed" in Sessions' decision to recuse himself "but clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general," Sanders said, adding that if Trump had wanted him to resign, "he would make that quite clear."

But Sanders' comments look to paper over the clear acrimony that exists between Trump and his attorney general, a former Alabama senator who was one of Trump's most ardent supporters.

In his wide-ranging interview with The New York Times , Trump faulted Sessions for accepting his offer to be attorney general and then recusing himself shortly thereafter due to undisclosed contacts he had with Russian officials during the campaign.

