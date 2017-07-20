Story highlights Richard Grenell was an early and vocal Trump supporter

(CNN) President Donald Trump has offered Richard Grenell the job of ambassador to Germany, according to two sources familiar with the conversation between Grenell and Trump.

Grenell, a 50-year-old Michigan native, is a former spokesman for the US at the United Nations and was one of the President's earliest and most vocal foreign policy supporters, vociferously backing the real estate magnate at a time when many in the Republican foreign policy establishment were publicly and staunchly opposed to his candidacy.

An administration official said nothing has been formalized, but last week Grenell posted to Twitter a photo of himself with Trump inside the Oval Office with the words "Thank you, Mr. President."

The administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said Grenell's "very long service at the United Nations and during the Bush administration and the contacts he established through that are very strongly in his favor."

"I think it's natural the President would want to put him in a position he considers important," the official said, adding that nothing has been confirmed. "In the event this comes to be, it seems a very logical appointment."

