Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump displayed his physical prowess at the White House Thursday, while testing out a new glass vial that will be used to package pharmaceutical drugs -- demonstrating, according to one CEO, the strength of a professional boxer.

While unveiling the new product made in America with damage tolerant glass, Trump was asked by Corning CEO Wendell Weeks to test out the current standard in glass vials compared to the new vial.

Trump easily broke the first, which was described as the traditional model currently being used across the pharmaceutical industry. The President was then asked to attempt to break the second vial -- the Corning Valor Glass vial -- which was made of the new glass product.

"Don't be afraid to lean into it," Weeks said as Trump began to test it.

Trump -- with a very determined look on his face -- grabbed the handle of the machine with both hands and tilted his body weight into it multiple times, with his face scrunching and turning a little red for a few moments before letting go with a beaming smile on his face.

