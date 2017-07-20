Trump reshuffling legal team

Story highlights The developments come one day after Trump suggested an aggressive pushback against his investigators

(CNN) President Donald Trump is reshuffling his legal team as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation moves full steam ahead.

The developments come one day after Trump suggested an aggressive pushback against his investigators, telling The New York Times that Mueller's office had widespread conflicts of interest while warning investigators any examinations of his family's finances would be improper. Sources told CNN, however, that these moves were well in the works before the Times interview took place.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump's longtime personal attorney who has been the lead lawyer on the Russia investigation, will see his role recede, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A third source said Kasowitz's role is changing because the needs are more Washington-centric and Kasowitz has done his primary job of putting the team together.

Instead, attorney John Dowd, along with Jay Sekolow, will now be the President's primary personal attorneys for the investigation, according to the two sources with knowledge of the situation. By being outside the White House, their dealings with the President will be protected under attorney-client privilege that is afforded any US citizen, the sources explained.

