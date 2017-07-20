(CNN) President Donald Trump offered the job of White House communications director to Anthony Scaramucci on Friday morning, according to a senior administration official, a White House official and a source with knowledge. Scaramucci accepted.

The position has been vacant since longtime Republican strategist Mike Dubke resigned from the communications director post in late May after about three months on the job, leaving White House press secretary Sean Spicer to take on many of those duties.

The communications director position is a first for Scaramucci, who has never held a formal political communications role.

Scaramucci will step into the role -- typically one of the most sought-after in political communications -- at a time when the White House remains engulfed in the ongoing drip of stories about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians and the special counsel investigation probing the matter.

Scaramucci will step into the role a month after he began a role as vice president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank.

Read More