Police: 2 Burundian teens reported missing crossed into Canada

Police could not confirm the teens are still in Canada and did not provide updates on the other four teens

Washington (CNN) Two of the six teenagers who were reported missing while visiting Washington for an international robotics competition have crossed into Canada, police said Thursday.

The six teens represented Burundi, a small country in East Africa, in the inaugural FIRST Global robotics competition, competing alongside teams from more than 150 other countries.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown said two of the teens were seen leaving the US for Canada. Police could not confirm they are still in Canada and did not provide updates on the other four teens.

There are no indications of foul play, police said.

The State Department directed questions to DC law enforcement.

