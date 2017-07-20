Six African teens reported missing while visiting US for robotics competition

Story highlights The six teens from Burundi were reported last seen on Tuesday

The team's mentor "does not know where (they) could have went"

Washington (CNN) Police are searching for six teens who were visiting Washington for an international robotics competition and have been reported missing.

The teens represented Burundi, a small country in East Africa, in the inaugural FIRST Global robotics competition, competing alongside teams from more than 150 other countries.

The teens have been missing since Tuesday evening, when they were last reported seen at the location of the event -- DAR Constitution Hall on 18th St between C Street and D Street in Northwest DC -- the Metropolitan Police Department said.

"On the night of July 18, FIRST Global learned the adult mentor of Team Burundi was unable to find the group of six students of the team who participated in the 2017 FIRST Global Challenge," the competition's organizers said in a statement.

The mentor is identified in police reports as Canesius Bindaba. Bindaba stated that "he does not know where (they) could have went," the police reports said.

