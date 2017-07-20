(CNN) Though the White House launched its "Made in America" initiative earlier this week to promote American jobs and products, President Donald Trump's businesses have again taken steps to hire foreign workers.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and his golf course in Jupiter, Florida, have filed documents to bring in additional foreign workers under the H-2B visa program, which allows foreigners to fill temporary non-agriculture jobs in the United States that supposedly cannot be filled by US workers.

The requests were filed with the Labor Department -- which certifies companies to apply for the visas that are then issued by the Department of Homeland Security -- earlier in July but posted on a public job registry Thursday. They show the Mar-a-Lago Club is seeking to hire 15 housekeepers 20 cooks and 35 servers

The Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, has also submitted documents to hire six cooks through the visa program.

The jobs, which would begin in October and end in May 2018, would pay a minimum of $10.33, $11.88 and $13.34 per hour but would be eligible for higher wages with overtime.

