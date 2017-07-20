Story highlights Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he might change his mind and run for Senate after all.

The Republican governor had explored a 2018 Senate run against independent Sen. Angus King but announced in May that he had decided not to enter the race.

(CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he might change his mind and run for Senate after all.

However, in a radio interview Thursday, LePage said he could change his mind if the campaign of Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey doesn't gain traction.

"I'm going to watch what Eric Brakey's doing, and if he doesn't start resonating pretty quick, there's a possibility I might change my mind," LePage told Maine radio station WGAN.

"But it's not even about the job, it's about getting somebody in Washington that would represent the state of Maine," LePage said.

