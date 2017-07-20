Story highlights
(CNN)Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he might change his mind and run for Senate after all.
The Republican governor had explored a 2018 Senate run against independent Sen. Angus King but announced in May that he had decided not to enter the race.
However, in a radio interview Thursday, LePage said he could change his mind if the campaign of Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey doesn't gain traction.
"I'm going to watch what Eric Brakey's doing, and if he doesn't start resonating pretty quick, there's a possibility I might change my mind," LePage told Maine radio station WGAN.
"But it's not even about the job, it's about getting somebody in Washington that would represent the state of Maine," LePage said.
LePage added that he hated to say he might run if Brakey didn't garner more support and that he wasn't necessarily saying he was going to do that.
"I wish Eric, I wish people would start paying more attention to him. I'm hoping he takes off. He is young and it's an uphill battle, but he is a great guy and a good person," he added. "And I will tell you one thing, the difference between Eric Brakey and Angus King is Eric Brakey has a passion for the state of Maine."