Trump taps ambassador to Turkey as new top diplomat in Afghanistan

Story highlights John Bass is currently ambassador to Turkey and has served in 6 overseas missions

US policy in Afghanistan is under review

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has nominated a key diplomat as the new US ambassador to Afghanistan.

The White House said in a statement Thursday that Trump would name John Bass, the US ambassador to Turkey, to lead diplomatic efforts in the war-torn nation.

Bass has been in his current post since 2014. Prior to that he was ambassador to Georgia, also during the Obama administration. The White House said he had served at six US missions overseas.

The announcement of the nomination came as the US undertakes a review of its strategy in Afghanistan.

In June, Secretary of Defense Mattis said he would deliver a new strategy around mid-July, and officials told CNN last week that the strategy review was nearing a close.

Read More