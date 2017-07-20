Breaking News

Jeff Sessions: 'I plan to continue' as attorney general

By Miranda Green, CNN

Updated 10:48 AM ET, Thu July 20, 2017

Washington (CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he plans to continue in his job despite President Donald Trump's comments that he'd have picked someone else had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

"We love this job. We love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate," he told reporters Thursday.
Trump says he wouldn't have picked Sessions if he knew he'd recuse himself
In a New York Times interview published Wednesday, Trump second-guessed his decision to nominate Sessions, an Alabama Republican who was the first sitting senator to back the real estate mogul's presidential bid.
"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the President," Trump said, referring to himself. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you.' It's extremely unfair -- and that's a mild word -- to the President."
