Jared Kushner meets with Lindsey Graham

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, did not answer shouted questions

(CNN) Jared Kushner met Thursday with Sen. Lindsey Graham on Capitol Hill, though the South Carolina Republican said the two discussed immigration policy and not congressional investigations into Russian interference in last year's US presidential election.

Graham is leading one of a handful of congressional probes into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, but he does not sit on the intelligence committee. He is a member of the judiciary committee, which has threatened to subpoeana Manafort and Trump Jr. if they refuse to voluntarily testify before their committee next week. Graham also chairs a subcommittee on crime and terrorism.

When asked by CNN if Graham wanted Kushner to speak before the judiciary committee, he responded, "maybe."

