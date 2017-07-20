Story highlights House Republicans across the ideological spectrum are also angry at GOP senators

House Speaker Paul Ryan, in a radio interview, said 'we're pretty frustrated'

Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House

Washington (CNN) House Republicans are fuming. They are watching their effort to make good on a vow to repeal and replace Obamacare flounder in the Senate, and the typical behind the scenes fiscal fights over legislation to fund the government and get tax reform done are breaking out into the open.

A divided and frustrated House GOP conference is worried about going home for an extended summer recess without a major legislative accomplishment to show for six months of Republican control of the White House and Congress. They were hoping to tackle a major government funding bill or a budget, but for now it doesn't look like either item will even get a vote this month.

"My gosh, we have the levers of government now -- we have them all! And we still can't do our jobs and this is getting old," an irate Rep. Steve Womack, R-Arkansas, told CNN off the House floor on Wednesday.

Womack and other GOP members on the House appropriations committee were trying to get agreement on a massive "omnibus" spending bill that wrapped all 12 measures into one package that essentially laid out the Republican priorities for reshaping the federal government's budget. But they are incensed that GOP leaders pulled back from the effort and are instead moving a smaller, security-focused funding spending legislation.

House Republicans across the ideological spectrum are also angry at GOP senators after they struggled and ultimately passed an Obamacare repeal and replace bill, and now aren't likely to get any credit because their GOP colleagues in the Senate ignored it. Now the upper chamber is can't figure out whether it can even bring up a health care bill.

Read More