As repeal and replace falters, more say GOP should abandon repeal plan

Story highlights About half say it's likely GOP will reach a deal to repeal and replace Obamacare

Repealing the ACA without a replacement remains the least popular option

Washington (CNN) A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds a growing share of Americans want to see the GOP abandon its effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare, as majorities across party lines want congressional Republicans to aim for a bill with bipartisan support.

Overall, 35% in the poll say they'd like President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress to give up their plans for repealing and replacing Obamacare, up from 23% who said the same in a March survey.

A majority still favor some form of repeal (34% would prefer repeal with replacement at the same time, and 18% favor repeal regardless of whether the law is replaced at the same time). The share in favor of repeal without replacement has held roughly steady since March; it remains the least popular option.

But public preferences are shifting away from repealing the law and enacting replacements concurrently (down from 59% in March), and more now say they're unsure how they want Republican leaders to proceed (13% say so in the new poll).

