Warren: McCain 'tough as a boot' on recent Afghanistan trip

Story highlights The Massachusetts Democrat spoke of McCain's tenacity during their recent trip to Afghanistan

Warren pounded President Donald Trump for expressing his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised her colleague John McCain Thursday, calling him "tough as a boot" the day after it was announced that the Arizona Republican had been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor.

McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Lab results from that surgery confirmed the presence of brain cancer.

McCain was "tough as a boot and ready to go at every moment," she told CNN's Phil Mattingly. "When you travel with John McCain, you get up early and you work until late at night because that's who he is."

Warren said she had no sense at the time that the 80-year-old, who had previously successfully battled skin cancer, was ill.

Read More