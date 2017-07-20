WaPo & NYT: Trump legal team trying to undercut Mueller

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's legal team is looking at ways to push back against the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening.

The Post, citing people familiar with the effort, said Trump's legal team was trying to find ways to undercut Mueller's role by amassing allegations of conflicts of interest against him and exploring how Trump can use his pardoning powers.

One source with knowledge of the discussion disputed the reports that the legal team is seeking to undermine the Mueller investigation, emphasizing to CNN that the intention is to cooperate fully.

A source in the Post's report also said Trump asked if he would be able to pardon himself as it relates to the probe.

No president has ever used his pardon power on himself, so the legal questions around that appear entirely unsettled.

