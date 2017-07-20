Story highlights Only 8% of Democrats say they approve of Trump's job performance

Obama got 28% approval from Republicans in the first half of 2009

Trump's support from Republicans is very comparable to previous parties in power

Washington (CNN) Democrats are setting new records for just how much they don't like President Donald Trump.

Over the last six decades, new presidents have garnered an average 46% approval rating in Gallup polling from the opposing party during the first six months of their tenure.

For Donald Trump and the Democrats? 8%. Yes, that's single digits.

Since the dawn of modern public opinion polling, never has such a small percentage of an opposition party's backers said they approve of the sitting president during his first six months. And it's not even close.

Trump's lack of any kind of honeymoon period among Democrats is one of the chief reasons for his record-breaking low approval ratings. Even Barack Obama got 28% approval from Republicans in the first half of 2009 and George W. Bush got 30% approval from Democrats in the first six months of 2001.

