Kamala Harris, Rand Paul back fixes to bail process

Story highlights Criminal justice reform has been an area commonly highlighted for bipartisan compromise

This bill's introduction comes after the release of The Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act

Washington (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, and Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, have found a bipartisan message in their push to reform how states implement pre-trial bail.

The two lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill Thursday that would change or replace the bail system using a $10 million grant over a three-year period.

The Pretrial Integrity and Safety Act of 2017 would incentivize states to implement "individualized, pretrial assessments with risk-based decision making" and is supported by more than 30 criminal justice organizations," according to a news release about the bill.

"Our justice system was designed with a promise: to treat all people equally," Harris was quoted saying in a news release. "Yet more than 450,000 Americans sit in jail today awaiting trial and many of them cannot afford 'money bail.' In our country, whether you stay in jail or not is wholly determined by whether you're wealthy or not -- and that's wrong."

Criminal justice reform has been an area commonly mentioned by politicians for bipartisan compromise, but the bill faces an uphill climb in a chamber that is largely focused on passing Republicans' plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. CNN reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office as well as judiciary committee chairman Chuck Grassley about the proposal and have not yet gotten a response.

Read More