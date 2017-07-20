Trump's authoritarian playbook -- what's next?

Story highlights Ruth Ben-Ghiat: When Donald Trump became president, I argued he would follow the authoritarian playbook

(CNN) Just before Donald Trump took office, I argued that our new President would likely follow the "authoritarian playbook," an approach toward governance that privileges executive power and makes the leader's personal goals and needs the focus of his public office. Now, six months later, those predictions have come true.

Believe me, I wish I had been wrong. I warned that President Trump would escalate his attacks on the media, disregard political customs and democratic norms, and single out judges or other government employees who might challenge the legality or ethics of his actions. Two weeks later, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and over the next months, United States Attorney Preet Bharara and FBI Director James Comey.

So what's next for Trump and his authoritarian playbook? What is he likely to do over the next six months of his presidency?

The most important item of the authoritarian's playbook is this: He is in office not to serve the nation but to protect his own position of power, often enriching himself along the way. As Prime Minister of Italy, the business and sports tycoon Silvio Berlusconi set the standard here. He transferred certain functions of his business to his children but never resolved most of his conflicts of interest. The constant legal and juridical fallout from this fazed neither him nor his supporters. Look for Trump to continue doing the same -- and with the same attitude.