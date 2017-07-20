O.J. Simpson hearing was not a slam dunk

Story highlights Danny Cevallos: After 9 years in prison, Simpson's court performance showed that he still doesn't understand the consequences of his actions

By relitigating his guilt, Simpson could have single-handedly ruined his chances of parole, he writes

Danny Cevallos is a CNN legal analyst who practices in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction and criminal defense in Pennsylvania, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, at the law firms of Cevallos & Wong in Philadelphia, and Edelman & Edelman in New York, where he is Of Counsel. Follow him on Twitter @CevallosLaw. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) A Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson parole after hearing the former NFL star (sort of) show remorse for his role in an armed robbery back in 2007.

Despite his poor performance during his hearing, Simpson's good behavior in prison and his low risk factors for recidivism were enough to persuade the board that he should be released early.

In fact, the four-member board unanimously voted to grant parole.

Still, I wouldn't have called his hearing a slam dunk, particularly after hearing Simpson's answers to questions posed by the board.

The first question asked by a board member was: "What were you thinking (when you committed this crime)?" Simpson's attorneys surely prepped him for this one. The answer should have been short, but just long enough to identify the error of his ways.

