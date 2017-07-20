F1: Green light for safety 'Halo' prompts mixed response from fans

Story highlights New "Halo" safety system introduced to F1

All F1 cars to be fitted with halo from 2018

Cockpit safety device polarizes opinion

(CNN) News that Formula One cars will sport the new "Halo" cockpit protection system starting from next season has been met by a mixed response from motorsport fans.

The announcement that all 20 cars on the 2018 grid will be fitted with the safety device to protect drivers from flying debris and other potential hazards was confirmed by motorsport's world governing body, the FIA on Wednesday

"Following the unanimous agreement of the [Formula One] Strategy Group, in July 2016, to introduce additional frontal protection for Formula One and the repeated support from the drivers, the FIA confirms the introduction of the Halo for 2018," the FIA said in a statement on its website.

Max Verstappen slips into his Red Bull car fitted with the 'Halo" at the 2016 Italian Grand Prix weekend.

"With the support of the teams, certain features of its design will be further enhanced. Having developed and evaluated a large number of devices over the past five years, it had become clear that the Halo presents the best overall safety performance."