What is glioblastoma?

(CNN) Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors tell CNN.

Unlike other brain tumors that start in the body and spread to the brain, glioblastoma starts in the brain or spinal cord. The tumor arises from star-shaped brain cells known as"astrocytes." The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) labels the tumor "highly malignant" and cancerous because of its ability to invade and stay within normal brain tissue.

The senator underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. Lab results from the surgery confirmed the presence of glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is the most common of all malignant brain tumors, representing 15.4% of all primary brain tumors, according to the ABTA, who estimate there will be over 12,000 cases before the end of 2017.

This form of tumor killed Sen. Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

