Boy, 6, revived with Narcan after possible opioid overdose

Opioids can be absorbed easily, even through skin contact, and the consequences take effect quickly

(CNN) In what may be a sobering sign of the depths of the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, paramedics had to use Narcan to revive a 6-year-old boy Tuesday morning after a possible overdose.

This marked the first time American Medical Response had used the narcotic antidote on a child in New Hampshire, AMR communications director Kim Warth told CNN.

The child remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition. He has been placed in the care of a different family member than he was with at the time of the incident, police in Manchester said in a news release.

Manchester Police detectives are now investigating the case as a possible overdose. No arrests have been made, police said.

"It's gut-wrenching," Lt. Brian O'Keefe told CNN affiliate WBZ . "It's tough, because our officers are responding to overdose calls on a regular basis on each of our shifts. You don't typically go to a potential overdose call with a young child."